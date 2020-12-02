A Delaware County man pleaded guilty Wednesday, Dec. 2, to child pornography charges.
According to a media release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Northern District of New York, Daniel Miller, 26, of Stamford, pleaded guilty to two counts of transportation of child pornography.
Miller was previously convicted of promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child in 2015, as well as first-degree sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child in 2017, the release said. As part of his guilty plea Wednesday, Miller admitted that, on Aug. 11 and Aug. 14 of 2017, while on probation related to his prior convictions, he uploaded images and videos of child pornography to his DropBox account using a cellphone he was not permitted to have under the terms of his probation.
Sentencing is scheduled for March 24,at federal court in Binghamton. Miller faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, with a maximum of up to 40 years in prison on each count, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of at least five years and up to life, the release said. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.
This case is being investigated by the FBI, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and the Delaware County Probation Office.
