The village of Stamford is seeking local residents to serve on a new Commission on Unity, formed in response to the racist graffiti discovered last month on an abandoned property on the outskirts of the village.
“We’re just trying to reach out to people who want to help,” said village Mayor Bob Schneider.
In the most recent edition of the village newsletter, Schneider put forth the idea of the committee in response to “demands from the public that the village do something to address this divisive issue.”
At a July 10 rally organized in response to the graffiti, Delhi resident Christina Hunt Wood, co-founder of the Get Woke! film series, denounced comments made in response to the graffiti, calling out in particular Schneider’s previous claim that the graffiti does not “represent the views of the people of the village of Stamford.”
“I’m the sixth generation of my family to live in this area, but the first to do so in Black skin,” Wood said at the rally. “I promise you that these racist ideals, which are not always violently scrawled on abandoned buildings or basketball courts, are absolutely at the core of every single predominantly white community in this nation and in this state, and Stamford is not immune.”
“Those who feel strongly that we have a serious racial problem within the village are asked to contact the village hall and volunteer to join in on this effort,” Schneider wrote in the newsletter. “Once there is a mission statement developed and a plan of action ready to be put into place, the Trustees will create this body and make it part of our village governance.”
Photos surfaced July 6 of a noose spray-painted in blue on the side door of an abandoned residence known among locals as the “Eagle’s Nest.” The N-word was scrawled next to the door, and the words “leave now” were spray-painted on the transom. Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said no new leads have surfaced in the investigation into the incident.
In the aftermath of the graffiti’s discovery, Schneider said he was contacted by Oneonta NAACP president Lee Fisher, who offered feedback and suggestions on the organization of the commission.
“I’m pleased that he’s taking action on it — that doesn’t happen in all communities. At least they’re not just sitting back and doing nothing,” Fisher said. “When things like this come about, you have to act on it as soon as possible to eradicate this type of behavior.”
Schneider said he had received two inquiries so far, including Eileen Sanzone, a 20-year resident of the village.
“I would like to join because I want to do more,” Sanzone said. “Racism has always been an underlying issue.”
Sanzone said she assisted the group of young organizers who coordinated the rally in response to the racist graffiti.
“They didn’t realize there was so much support and networking here,” she said. “It’s important to address these issues for our younger people, not only to stop rural flight but to bolster us economically. I think that’s something the Republicans can understand.”
“It’s not like this is the first racially biased incident in Stamford,” Sanzone continued, referencing racist graffiti found in the Stewart’s parking lot and on the school basketball court in recent years. “Small towns are not immune to this, and they think they are. They want to deny it’s happening.”
When she shared information about the fledgling commission in the newly re-formed Stamford Facebook group, Sanzone said it “turned into quite the heated discussion.”
“Just the reaction points to the need,” she said. “This happens to be a very heated issue for many people who probably don’t know what white privilege is.”
“I don’t see this as some horrible thing — it’s a call to positive change,” Sanzone continued. “We’re hoping to reposition ourselves as a village a little bit. The people who have been here forever won’t be here forever, and the young people leave as soon as they can.”
“You don’t have to have a large contingent of people of color in your community to have this conversation,” Fisher said. “That’s the way you confront evil acts like the graffiti, so they don’t continue and grow and put a bad name on your community. Something like that can be very hurtful for the people in the community who live there.”
“The mayor and trustees look forward to working with any persons who step forward to work towards positive change,” Schneider said.
For more information, contact Bob Schneider at 607-652-6671, ext. 2# or mayor@stamfordny.com
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
