Stamford Central School District students were placed under a “hold in place” — different from a lockdown — Monday, May 10, and Tuesday, May 11, as police responded to incidents on school grounds.
“A hold-in place simply limits movement in the building until a situation has been dealt with,” district Superintendent Glen Huot said in a May 10 post on the school Facebook page. “A ‘hold in place’ is not a lockdown.”
No details were given, other than that the incident involved a student shortly before dismissal.
All students were safe and “absolutely no weapon” was involved, Huot said.
“Our first priority will always be the care and safety of your children and our students, as well as using established safety protocols and procedures which includes communication and contacting parents,” he continued.
No arrests were made, according to New York State Police, who were assisted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.