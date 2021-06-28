Stamford to replace community swimming pool

The village of Stamford will soon break ground on a new swimming pool.
According to Stamford Mayor Robert Schneider, the current pool has reached the end of its life.
"The concrete is deteriorating, maintenance had become a nightmare. It was losing 5,000 to 6,000 gallons of water per day. We had a hard time getting the pool opened for this season. It's barely held together at this point. It is time to be replaced."
According to Schneider, the current pool was built in 1959 and was a gift from Fred P. Murphy, who owned the property where it was built. He said the pool was built along a spring-fed pond and that the water table was also an issue throughout the pool's lifetime.
Schneider said the new pool will be built behind the Stamford Village Library, where the Little League fields are. The Little League fields will be moved to the Russ Archibald Memorial Field complex. Schneider said the village maintenance department has been getting the site ready to break ground by the removal of fencing, bleachers, dugouts and other buildings used by Little League, and one building was moved to Archibald Field with the help of Ecklund Machinery. He said the concession stand will remain at the construction site and will serve as the field office for the construction team.
He said the $2.5 million pool was completely funded by the Robinson Broadhurst Foundation and will be named the Robinson Broadhurst Memorial Pool. Schneider said the pool will hold 133,500 gallons of water and will be a U-shaped pool that will be 75 feet at one end and 81 feet at the other, with a diving board, and there will be a 14-by-14 foot kiddie pool that will be two feet deep. He said the pool complex will have an entrance and fencing, concrete decking around the perimeter, a pool house with two dressing rooms, a lifeguard station and equipment room and concession stand.
"It will be the finest pool in all of Delaware County," Schneider said. "The pool has a fairly short season. The end of June through Labor Day. The new pool will be heated, so we may be able to extend the season."
The current pool is used by the Stamford Central School District during its summer camp, Camp Here, for lessons and open swim. The new pool should be open for the 2022 summer, Schneider said.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221
