Those interested in adopting a retired standardbred racing horse can learn about the process at an upcoming event.
Representatives of the Purple Haze Standardbred Adoption Program will be at Pure Country Campground in New Berlin on Saturday, July 22 to help educate about the adoption process and how they prepare standardbreds for their new homes, according to a media release.
The demonstration will be one of several offerings at the two-day Standardbred Retreat where guests can learn about the breed.
Olivia Kimelman, an alumni of the Harness Horse Youth Foundation, will demonstrate how to harness and drive a standardbred, presenting the difference between the two standardbred gaits — pacing and trotting, the release said.
Kimelman will bring her standardbred mare, Casbah, to the event.
Kimelman, who comes from a harness racing background, will be available for questions and guidance based on her own experiences transitioning standardbreds into different careers from harness racing, the release said.
The retreat includes two nights of camping or there is a one-day ticket option. Booking must be done online at purcountrycampground.com.
Demonstrations and clinics will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with a saddle-fitting and massage clinic. A representative of the U.S. Trotting Association will hosting a virtual presentation beginning at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on what the USTA is, becoming a member, looking up horse information and the Standardbred Incentive Program.
Those who take part in the retreat will also be able to sign up for a slot to show off their own horses. Each participant will be given 15 minutes. Slots are limited. Contact Michelle Miller at mnmiller84@gmail.com if interested.
On Sunday, Jillian Gemmell of Mountain Thyme Training will hold a clinic on different types of driving, along with providing the opportunity for participants to learn about navigating. Gemmell is a professional carriage driver, specializing in combined driving, the release said. The Navigation 101 clinic will be limited and needs to be booked with her separately. The cost is $25 and she can be reached at 315-440- 2561 or equinedriver@yahoo.com.
“The weekend is designed to be like a mini horse expo, but also geared for children and families just learning about horses.,” said Miller, who is organizing the event.
Purple Haze Standardbred Adoption Program Inc. is accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries and "was formed to ensure that retired Standardbred horses find a second calling and profession," the release said. Its base of operations is a 105-acre farm located in Oxford. According to its website, the program can accommodate a maximum of 20 horses at a time.
To learn more about Purple Haze Adoption program, visit http://phsap.org. To book a reservation for the weekend, visit purecountrycampground.com.
