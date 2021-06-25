An Oneonta woman recently traveled to Texas for a star-studded tribute to her world-famous brother.
A memorial and tribute concert were held June 5 for Oneonta native Jerry Jeff Walker in Austin and Luckenbach, Texas. Walker died of cancer Oct. 23, 2020.
“It (the concert) was given for his followers,” Cheryl Harder, Walker’s sister said. “Most of the people there were middle aged or older, but there were some kids there too. It was three hours of nonstop Jerry Jeff music.”
Luckenbach is a wide-open space where Walker recorded songs, and according to Harder, “has one post office, one country store and one bar.”
According to Harder, featured guest performers were Jimmy Buffett, “who was a dear friend of Walker’s and helped to organize the event,” Pat Green, Michael J. Murphy, Emmylou Harris, Jeff Hanna, Jerry Jeff’s son Django Walker, Dennis Quaid and Harry Stoneback, who read a poem about Walker during the show.
“I can’t describe it,” Harder said of the concert. “It was a wonderful tribute. I know my brother was looking down and smiling. All of his family was there.”
The concert featured songs written and sung by Walker during his six-decade career, including his most famous song, “Mr. Bojangles.”
Walker grew up in Oneonta as Ronald Crosby, and according to Harder, was a member of the undefeated basketball team under head coach Tony Drago that won sectionals, “in either 1960 or 1962.”
Harder, who is 15 years younger than Walker, said, “I knew him as Ronnie. It took me a long time to call him Jerry Jeff.”
She said because of the age difference, she wasn’t as close to her brother as she could have been when she was younger, but that in recent years they had kept in touch daily.
“He got to hear the song he wrote for his daughter’s wedding being performed at my daughter’s wedding a little before he died,” she said.
She spoke during the tribute concert about her brother. She said people at the concert were amazed that he came from such a small community.
“They all thought he came from Austin,” she said.
Harder and her family attended the memorial service, which was held in an exclusive cemetery in Austin prior to the concert.
“You have to be buzzed in to enter the cemetery,” Harder said.
Harder said everyone who attended the concert signed a poster for the family.
