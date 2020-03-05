DELHI — New York State Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball and Assemblyman Brian Miller, R-New Hartford, joined FFA members and students at Delaware Academy on Thursday to kick off maple season with a tree-tapping ceremony.
“The thing we take the most pride in is our maple program here at DA,” said Tina James, Delaware Academy agriculture and technology teacher. “We’re excited that Assemblyman Miller and the commissioner can tap our tree on our front lawn that will be seen by all to let everyone in the community know that the Delaware Academy maple program is in business.”
With the assistance of Delaware Academy FFA President Lindsey Wright and sentinel Sean Carron, Ball and Miller each tapped one side of a maple tree as second-grade members of the Agriculture in the Classroom partnership program looked on.
“We’re in business!” said Ball, a Schoharie County native. “I’m excited to tell you that is the first tree I’ve tapped this season.”
“For me, the first crop of the year is maple — it’s a tradition that’s gone on for so many years, and one that’s really great to see you guys embracing,” he continued. “It’s also about families, about family farms, and about the strength of a rural community, so for preserving the tradition and keeping it alive.”
“It’s really exciting to have everybody come to Delhi, New York because it’s such a small town, and then coming to our school and touring the maple facilities — it’s a big boost in pride, especially being in FFA,” Wright said.
FFA members led visitors on a tour of the school’s sugar house, which was designed and built by a previous generation of FFA students, Wright said.
“It’s really cool to say my uncles built this and I’m here doing what they did,” she said.
Reading from a citation by the New York State Assembly, Miller said: “A great state is only as great as those organizations that give exemplary service to their community, whether through participation in volunteering programs, through unique achievement in their endeavors, or simply through a lifetime of good citizenry.”
Acknowledging Delaware Academy FFA’s recognition as New York State Chapter of the Year by the New York State Agriculture Society, Miller said the achievement is “a testimony to the Delaware Academy FFA standards of excellence, its uncompromising values and unparalleled dedication in the specialty work of students, parents, teachers and administrators.”
“Such service, which is truly the lifeblood of the community and the state, so often goes unrecognized and unrewarded,” he continued.
“The FFA programs and the 4-H programs are all about teaching kids the skills, teaching them how to think with their head and their hands — this is where we’re going to get our leaders, this is where we’re going to get our representatives in Albany and in Congress,” Ball said. “It’s important to have young people in grade schools and middle schools and high schools to recognize career paths in agriculture. Early on they can see right here in Delhi there’s an opportunity to make a living.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
