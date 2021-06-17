The state has made available $105 million in arts and cultural funding through the New York State Council on the Arts.
The grants will aid in the arts sector's multi-year recovery from COVID-19 and spur the revitalization of New York's creative economy, which fosters $123 billion annually in economic activity and supports more than 500,000 jobs statewide, the governor's office said in a media release.
"We must build New York back better than it was before, and part of that process will be strengthening and reinvigorating our state's creative economy," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in the release. "These grants will pay dividends through the economic activity generated by our creative ecosystem, which will continue to flourish and inspire us as we work together to make New York stronger than ever."
There will be four rounds of funding, with $20 million already committed to multi-year awards in the first round. Each round is designed to address the most urgent needs of organizations and artists within New York's nonprofit creative sector, the release said.
Restart NY: Rapid Live Performance Grants worth $10 million will "directly address the area of the arts sector hardest hit by COVID-19, and reinvigorate near term, in-person performance opportunities," the release said. The funding will prioritize the recovery of the state's performance organizations, venues, artists and groups. Grants of $5,000 and $10,000 will be available for eligible performing arts organizations for planned performance programming in 2021. Support provided through the Community Regrants Program, which will focus on reviving performance on a very local level, will be administered by NYSCA partners statewide. The goal of this regrant support is to reach small, local organizations that do not receive direct grants from NYSCA. The application portal is open now at www.arts.ny.gov and will close July 1.
Expanded Access to Funding of $15 million will expand NYSCA's network of regrant partners "to reach New York's vast and diverse community of artists and organizations," the release said. Round 2 guidelines have been posted, and the application portal will open on July 19 and close Aug. 2.
Organizational and Individual Artist Recovery funding of $40 million will "broaden individual artist assistance and deliver extremely flexible funding for organizations through a streamlined application experience," the release said. Grants offered in this round will expand eligibility and encourage new applicants across a spectrum of artistic and cultural practices. Priority will be given to applicants that serve historically underrepresented communities. Round 3 guidelines have been posted. The application portal will open July 19 and close September.
Capital Funding for the Arts of $20 million will assist organizations in making improvements to address health and safety issues in their spaces and venues among other needs. Any nonprofit arts and culture organization in the state may apply. Round 4 guidelines and application portal will open in September.
Visit the NYSCA's website, www.arts.ny.gov, for more information.
