Several local arts organizations will be receiving state grants.
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced $45 million in grant awards through the New York State Council on the Arts. Grants administered by NYSCA this year "will provide critical aid to bolster nonprofit arts and culture organizations and artists as they embark on a dynamic multi-year recovery process," a media release from Hochul's office said.
"The arts have long been a critical sector in our economy, and as we continue to rebuild a stronger New York, it's essential we do all we can help this industry thrive once again," Hochul said in the release. "These awardees represent the best of what New York's vibrant communities have to offer and with this funding in hand, they will be able to not only continue their creative and inspiring work, but help spur revitalization in their own backyard as well."
NYSCA's Round Three grants include Support for Organizations, Support for Artists, Special Opportunities, and Recovery Grants. All four categories of funding "provide organizations and artists with vital dollars to boost their recovery process in response to the devastating economic impact of the last year and a half," the release said. More than 60% of NYSCA's 2022 grantees have organizational budgets of $1 million or less.
NYSCA Executive Director Mara Manus said, "NYSCA would like to express our immense appreciation to Governor Hochul and the State Legislature for their responsive investment of $105 million for the arts during a time of profound economic need and hardship. Our goals for this transformative year included creating greater access, offering flexible funding solutions, and eliminating barriers to NYSCA's funding. Our extraordinary field's input has been instrumental in redeveloping our process. We are grateful for every artist, cultural worker, and organization for participating in our process as NYSCA continues to evolve and rise to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow."
Local awardees include:
Chenango County
Chenango County Historical Society, $49,500;
Chenango River Theatre Inc., $49,500.
Delaware County
• Bright Hill press Inc., $49,500;
• Foundation for the Open Eye Inc., two grants, $5,000 and $25,000;
• Franklin Stock Company at Chapel Hall Inc., three grants, $10,000, $10,000 and $49,500;
• Hanford Mills Museum at East Meredith, $49,500;
• Roxbury Arts Group Inc., three grants, $10,000, $10,000 and $13,500;
• West Kortright Centre Inc., two grants, $10,000 and $10,000.
Otsego County
• Glimmerglass Opera Theatre Inc., $49,500.
Schoharie County
Iroquois Indian Museum, $10,000.
NYSCA's fourth and final round of funding, a $20 million Capital Projects opportunity, is currently accepting applications, the release said. The application portal will close on Jan. 14.
More information is available at arts.ny.gov For more information on NYSCA, visit arts.ny.gov and follow NYSCA's Facebook page, Twitter @NYSCArts and Instagram @NYSCouncilontheArts.
