The Earlville Opera House has announced the allocation of $195,000 in cultural funding to 54 non-profit organizations and artists through the 2023 Broome, Chenango & Otsego Statewide Community Regrants Program.
According to a media release, the state Council on the Arts established the SCR (previously known as Decentralization) Program in 1977 “to foster the continued development of local cultural resources responsive to community need.” SCR serves all of New York’s 62 counties, “including areas that are geographically isolated, economically disadvantaged and ethnically diverse,” the release said.
The EOH is one of 26 SCR sites across the state. The basic principle of SCR re-grant funding is local decision-making using a peer panel grant evaluation process. The SCR program offers grant support up to $5,000 for community arts and arts education projects and $2,500 for individual artist commissions.
“This year’s SCR application process was very competitive with a 40% increase in applications,” said Earlville Opera House SCR Coordinator Victoria Kappel. “We received nearly $250,000 in requests from organizations, municipalities, and artists throughout our service area. This shows both the vibrancy and importance of cultural programming to our communities as well as the great need for continued support of such a critical component of our rural area. We are particularly pleased to have been able to offer Individual Artist Commissions for the first time this year.”
The SCR program began in Chenango County in 1986, with Broome County added in 2003 and Otsego County in 2011. The Earlville Opera House began administering the program in 2020.
Local grant recipients are as follows.
Chenango County:
Chenango County Blues Association; Sherburne Public Library; Bonnie Gale; Otselic Valley Fishing & Heritage Association; Mid-York Concert Band; Guernsey Memorial Library; Chenango Arts Council; Gilbert Polk; South New Berlin Free Library; The Sam & Adele Golden Foundation for the Arts; Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival; Out of the Woodwork Players; Barbara Gregson; Sherburne Music-Theater Society; Bill McLaughlin; Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center.
Otsego County:
Orpheus Theatre; Cherry Valley Artworks; Village of Laurens; Otsego Dance Society; Pathfinder Village; Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble; Unadilla Historical Association; The ARC Otsego; Oneonta Community Concert Band Association; Community Arts Network of Oneonta; Butternut Valley Alliance; Catskill Choral Society; Little Delaware Youth Ensemble; First United Methodist Church; Joseph Von Stengel; Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center; Hyde Hall; Temple Beth El of Oneonta; Catskill Community Players; Worcester Free Library; Malissa Kano-White.
For additional information on the SCR Program or the grant recipients, projects and contact information, visit the EOH website at www.earlvilleoperahouse.com, or call 315-691-3550.
The Earlville Opera House is at 18 E. Main Str. in the village of Earlville.
