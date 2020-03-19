ALBANY — New York businesses, with some exceptions, were ordered Thursday to allow at least 75 percent of their employees to work from home.
In another series of sweeping moves to address the consequences from the COVID-19 pandemic, mortgage payment requirement will be waived for people facing a financial hardship, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
Those who are qualified to delay the payments will have no strikes against them on their credit reports, he said. They will ultimately be responsible to continue paying their mortgages, he said.
The moves amount to what Cuomo called "a stress reliever for many families" now caught up in the economic wreckage unleashed by the virus pandemic.
The state is also ordering financial institutions to waive ATM fees as well as penalty charges for overdrafts and on late payments for credit card bills and loans.
Cuomo's latest move to impose measures reducing density of people means that no more than 25 percent of a company's staff — unless the firm meets the criteria for an "essential" industry — can be at a work site together at any given time.
The new order represented an even more aggressive approach to contain the virus from Wednesday, when Cuomo directed businesses to reduce on-site work forces to 50 percent of employees.
"The numbers (of infections and hospitalizations) have gone up overnight," he said. "I'm going to reduce the density today."
Companies exempt from the order include shipping, media, warehousing, grocery and food production, pharmacies, healthcare providers, utilities, banks and related financial institutions, state officials said.
The Cuomo administration ordered shopping malls, amusement parks and bowling alleys to close by 8 p.m. Thursday. Similar orders have been imposed in New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.
The closures of bars, restaurants, theaters and department stores resulted in thousands of New Yorkers flooding the state Department of Labor with applications for unemployment insurance.
The surge resulted in state officials requiring applicants to use a staggered system for submitting applications, based on the surname of those seeking jobless benefits. Those with names beginning with A through F have to file on Mondays, while G through N submit applications Tuesdays and O through Z file on Wednesdays. Thursdays and Fridays are open for applicants who did not file on the corresponding weekday.
With some health care facilities running short of supplies due to the influx of new admissions, members of the Associated General Contractors of New York donated thousands of protective masks to New York hospitals, said the trade group's president, Michael Elmendorf.
Many contractors will be working to assist hospitals with expansions and renovations as the state seeks to boost the capacity of the health care system to respond to the emergency, Elmendorf said.
"We're going to work to keep commerce going and do the work that is necessary to meet the challenge," he said.
