State Sen. Peter Oberacker said he knows how important it is to allow air ambulances to carry blood and administer transfusions.
His son, Derek, was seriously injured in a farming accident in October 2018. Oberacker, who also is a member of his local emergency medical services unit, recalled saying that they needed to call an air ambulance, even though the helicopters aren’t able to carry blood for transfusions. New York is the only state that doesn’t allow transfusions to be performed on air ambulances.
“Had this been available, I have no doubt that I would have called for air service and we wouldn’t have had half of the amount of stress and that went in with my son,” said Oberacker, R-Schenevus, who spoke on the Senate floor Tuesday.
That problem could soon be resolved. The state Assembly and Senate passed legislation that would allow air ambulances to carry blood and administer transfusions to patients. The votes were unanimous in each house — 147-0 in the Assembly and 63-0 in the Senate.
Sen. Pam Helming, R-Canandaigua, was puzzled that air ambulances in New York aren’t permitted to carry blood or administer transfusions to patients.
“It’s an example of an arcane state law that must be fixed,” she said. “A blood transfusion can be the difference between life and death. And this is especially important to our rural residents who may live far from the nearest hospital.”
Jeff Bartkoski, president and CEO of Mercy Flight Central, said allowing air EMS units to carry blood will have a positive impact on communities.
“In the past several years, we have transported many patients in hemorrhagic shock, most of which would have benefited from the administration of blood products in the pre-hospital environment,” Bartkoski added. With the state Legislature’s approval, the next step is for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to review the bill. His office hasn’t indicated whether he will sign it.
Via AP StoryShare
