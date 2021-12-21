State cancels Regents in January as COVID soars

ALBANY — Citing a statewide surge in COVID-19 infections, the state Education Department moved Tuesday to cancel high school Regents exams that had been slated for January.
Decisions have yet to be made on the Regents exams for June and August. The status of other educational assessments is also uncertain, state officials said.
“Given the unpredictable nature of the pandemic, the recent acceleration in COVID-19 infections, and continuing upheaval the virus has caused in schools across the state, this decision is the right one," said Lester Young Jr., chancellor of the state Board of Regents.
The decision came after a "daunting record" was set last week when there were more positive COVID tests in one day than at any time since the pandemic reached New York in early 2020, said state Education Department Commissioner Betty Rosa.
The cancellation of the tests was praised by the statewide teachers union, New York State United Teachers, as "the right choice." The politically-influential union cited the "unevenness" of the school year as well as the "acute social-emotional needs of our students."
The cancellation decision impacts tens of thousands of students across the state.
Niagara Falls School Superintendent Mark Laurrie said some 700 students in his district have been preparing for the Regents' exams. The days on which the tests were to be administered will now be used for instructional purposes, Laurrie said.
Laurrie said the reliability of a "one size fits all" test is in question at a time when the school year has been choppy due to both the pandemic and schools in some regions being forced to close over social media reports of threats to classroom safety.
"I think this could be a precursor of the future of the Regents' exams in general," Laurrie said. "This very well could be the end of what we knew. So if there is one good thing that came out of COVID, this may be it."
The cancellation of the exams means that college admissions officers reviewing applications from New York high school students will now focus on other measures of academic performance, said David Little, executive director of the Rural Schools Association of New York State.
Schools are expected to take the announcement in stride, Little said.
"It wasn't a crisis the previous times they canceled it," Little said. "Colleges adjusted. Course work adjusted. Students adjusted."
The state Education Department signaled it will urge the Board of Regents to craft emergency rules dealing with the requirements students have to meet to get their diplomas.
