The state comptroller’s office recently audited the town of Butternuts’ new highway garage and salt shed building projects and found some discrepancies.
The audit said the town did not prepare a budget or disclose all project costs; did not seek a request for proposal for some of the work that should have gone out to bid; did not fully define the project scope, which resulted in a $60,000 change order; did not monitor the contractors and did not file annual financial reports.
The highway garage and salt shed were several years in the making, the audit and Butternuts Town Supervisor Bruce Giuda said. The old highway garage was deemed unsafe in 2015, the audit said. The town purchased a property and hired engineers to design a 9,000-square-foot facility in 2016. Giuda said bids for the project came in at $1.2 million and were rejected.
A second parcel of property was purchased in 2016 and engineers designed another building and bids came in at more than $1 million again, the audit said. A smaller building was designed, but bids still exceeded the $1 million threshold, Giuda said.
“Steel tariffs were going on at that time,” he said. “We turned that down.”
The town had taken out a $1 million bond for the construction and paid that back in 2018. The town board then decided to renovate the existing building on the second parcel and build a salt shed. The renovations added width and length to the existing building, Giuda said.
The work included taking down the wooden frame of the building and replacing it with steel and ensuring the concrete floors were heated.
The audit said the town exceeded its $500,000 budget for the highway garage. Guida said the town board took out a $500,000 bond and knew from the beginning the cost of the new building would be more than $500,000. He said the board discussed this openly at meetings. He said the bond was not worded correctly, and said the cost of the building would not exceed $500,000.
Auditors said the town should have included the office space, bathroom and breakroom in the original plans. The rooms were added as a construction change order during the building project, the audit said.
The additional $60,000 cost should have been bid out as a separate project, the audit said.
Guida said the town attorney told the town the additional office space, bathroom and breakroom were eligible for a construction change order.
The audit said the town did not have enough oversight of the contractors. The audit said the metal roof that was installed was not the type of metal roof that was in the engineer’s plans, but the engineer submitted the invoice for payment. Guida said the engineer was supposed to inspect the construction before submitting vouchers for payment.
Guida said that in the future, the town will hire an independent construction management firm to inspect the construction as it is ongoing.
He said the town saved $30,000 because the highway superintendent hired people to dismantle the building. He also said the town received a $75,000 grant from the state Department of Environmental Conservation for the salt shed construction, and noted that the town can apply to the state Department of Labor to help pay for the construction of the highway garage as the DOL condemned the original highway department building.
Auditors said they interviewed town officials, reviewed town board minutes and meeting recordings.
Giuda had some disputes with the audit. He said it came about after three disgruntled people who didn’t like the contractor raised concerns with the comptroller’s office about the projects. He said auditors never requested the official recordings of the meetings and instead watched the edited videos that were supplied by the people who complained.
“I don’t think they came in here as an honest broker,” Giuda said, adding that he made his concerns known to the auditors about the perceived bias against the town.
Guida said he has learned a lot while going through the audit process, and will apply it to when the town builds a cold-storage facility at the highway department later this year.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
