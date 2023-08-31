Beginning today, Sept. 1, New York state’s cigarette tax will be the highest in the nation, going from $4.35 to $5.35 per pack of cigarettes — the first cigarette tax increase in the state since 2010.
The tax increase only affects cigarettes — not loose tobacco, chewing tobacco or nicotine vape cartridges.
That has groups like Tobacco Free Communities – Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie celebrating the move as good for public health, since increasing the cost of cigarettes is one of the most effective ways to promote smoking cessation and prevent youth initiation, according to research by the U.S. National Cancer Institute and World Health Organization.
Jennifer Hill, TFC-DOS community engagement coordinator, said Thursday that while the state average adult smoking rate is 12%, the adult smoking rates remain high in Delaware County at 16.1%, Otsego County at 18.3% and Schoharie County at 20.3%.
She shared that the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network projects the impact of the higher tax could save the lives of 15,300 New Yorkers and prevent 14,400 youth under age 18 from becoming adults who smoke.
Nearly nine out of 10 adults who smoke cigarettes daily first tried smoking by age 18.
“Young people generally don’t have a lot of disposable income,” she said. “By raising the price of cigarettes, it decreases the chances that they will purchase a product that will lead to a lifetime of addiction.”
Surveys have shown that about 70% of smokers want to quit and can be motivated by price increases, she said.
According to the New York Smokers’ Quitline online savings calculator, a New York State resident currently spends a minimum of $4,076 a year if purchasing an $11 pack of cigarettes per day.
“The impact can also be greater in rural counties of New York state as the smoking rate is known to be higher in rural versus urban areas,” Hill said.
The Daily Star visited and called several local tobacco retail outlets in Oneonta on Thursday. No employees would comment and no representatives from tobacco outlet Smokers Choice, which has two stores in Oneonta, returned a request for comment.
Local help to break the habit
TFC-DOS is one of 21 contractors funded through the state Department of Health Bureau of Tobacco Control. Funds are provided to TFC-DOS through St. Peter’s Health Partners.
The group’s mission is to decrease youth tobacco use, motivate adult smokers to quit and eliminate exposure to secondhand smoke.
Locally, The Quit Center at Wilmot Cancer Institute is a free resource for residents of Delaware, Otsego, Schoharie, Chenango, Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties looking to quit.
The Quit Center offers a free six-month smoking cessation program for ages 21 and older, which includes counseling with a tobacco treatment specialist, delivery of a 12 week supply of nicotine replacement therapy such as patches, gum or lozenges and text message support. For more information, call 585-504-9461.
