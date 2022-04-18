A state comptroller's audit found the Delaware-Chenango-Madison-Otsego Board of Cooperative Educational Services did not properly monitor its fixed assets.
According to the audit, a fixed asset is a piece of equipment that has more than one year of useful life, such as computers, televisions, parking lots, vehicles, etc. School boards should come up with a comprehensive plan to track each piece of equipment throughout its lifetime within the district, the audit said.
"Procedures should include establishing dollar value thresholds for identifying, recording and tagging assets and performing periodic inventory checks," the audit said, and all information technology assets should be inventoried regardless of the expense.
Auditors examined 50 assets from July 1, 2020 through Dec. 13, 2021, with a combined purchase price of $101,200, to determine if they were in the district's possession. The audit revealed:
• 28 assets (computers, electrostatic sprayers, nursing beds and other assets) with combined purchase prices of approximately $47,500 did not have required asset tags, were not on the inventory or information technology (IT) inventory asset lists and/or had incorrect or no location noted on the inventory list.
• A color copier and refrigerator with a combined purchase price of more than $7,200 could not be located. Another two assets (a phone server and a computer) valued at $9,600 were listed in BOCES inventory as active and could not be found. These assets were declared surplus and officials believe were disposed.
• No periodic inventory checks were performed, and officials do not know the last time they performed one.
Auditors also reviewed 11 items marked for surplus to see if they were disposed of properly and found:
• Two disposed assets (a printer and a multi-process welder) were not marked as such on the inventory list,
• Two assets (a washing machine and a truck) approved for disposal were removed from the inventory list but were still in BOCES’ possession, and
• One asset (another truck) approved for disposal was listed without an active status, but was still in BOCES’ possession.
Part of the problem auditors said was that only one person in the district was trained on the software and could enter the information into it.
A letter from the district, signed by DCMO BOCES Superintendent Perry Dewey III, said the software program was out of date and contributed to the issues as well. The district also stated in the letter that it also had staffing issues and COVID-19 pandemic absences. The letter said the district "requested the OSC to look at our fixed assets as we realized some weakness in our processes."
The letter also said the district board of education would be working on a corrective action plan for the comptroller's office.
