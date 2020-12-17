A larger-than-expected overnight storm cause a big dig out Thursday, Dec. 17, including a state of emergency declared across the four-county region by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Snowfall in the four-county area doubled and sometimes tripled predictions, with two to three feet of snow reported all over the region. Several counties issues travel bans or advisories and local officials were discouraging travel throughout the night and day.
According to the National Weather Service, the high snow total in the area was 41 inches, reported in South Kortright, followed by 38 inches in Davenport.
The highest snow total reported in Chenango County was 37 inches in West Smithville Center, followed by 35 inches in Oxford. The highest reported in Schoharie County was 37 inches in Summit. The highest in Otsego County was 31 inches in Unadilla.
Chenango County issued a travel ban at 5 a.m. Thursday, shutting down all non-essential travel on county and local roads. The ban was replaced at 6 p.m. with a travel advisory, which will be in effect until 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18. All non-essential travel is still discouraged until road conditions improve.
Thursday afternoon, Cuomo declared a state of emergency in 18 counties, including Delaware, Chenango, Otsego and Schoharie counties.
"State of emergency allows local governments more flexibility, state government more flexibility to move faster," Cuomo said in a media release.
He echoed local officials who urged people to avoid all non-essential road travel Thursday and into Friday morning.
"First, it is dangerous," Cuomo said in the release. "The roads are dangerous, especially, a lot of the local roads are dangerous.
"Secondly, the people who are trying to do the plowing and clearing the roads, the traffic is an obstacle to that. So, let them do their job and let's do it safely," he continued.
In Oneonta, where residents were reporting more than two feet of snow, Mayor Gary Herzig said streets had been cleared, but he urged caution to all city drivers.
"This year would not be complete without one last challenge," Herzig said in a media release, "but like Rocky the owl, we are resilient and are getting through it."
Herzig said snow removal will resume at 4 a.m. Friday, with crews clearing downtown parking lots and parking lanes and the roadways at Wilber and Neahwa parks.
"I ask those residents living near an intersection to clear access from the sidewalks to the crosswalks if they are physically able to do so," Herzig said. "City crews will help with these after all plowing has been completed."
Neahwa Park will be open Friday for the first day of the Festival of Lights, which will run from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday through Sunday, Jan. 3. The event is being run by First Night Oneonta. Go to www.firstnightoneonta.com/ for more information.
Delaware County did not issue a county-wide state of emergency, but the town of Deposit did declare a state of emergency and ban non-essential travel on all town roads until noon Friday.
Otsego County also did not issue a county-wide state of emergency, but it did issue a no-unnecessary-travel edict Wednesday night, which shifted to a travel advisory Thursday after the snow stopped.
In addition, the Otsego County Sheriff's Department issued a caution for hazardous roads in the town of Pittsfield.
