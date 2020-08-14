State officials said Friday a major area roadway has been closed for repairs.
According to a media release from the state Department of Transportation, state Route 28 is closed between Margaretville and Andes just north of the intersection of state Routes 28 and 30 to allow construction work required in response to a recent storm. Detour signs will be posted.
During the closure, southbound motorists will be directed to county Route 1, also known as Lower Main Street in Andes, which turns into Tremperskill Road, to state Route 30 and back onto Route 28. Northbound motorist will follow the same path in reverse.
For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.
