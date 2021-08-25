The state Department of Transportation announced that state Route 28 near Frank Slawson and Epps roads in the town of Franklin will close Sept. 7 for a culvert replacement over Knapp Brook.
According to DOT Public Information Specialist Scott Cook, anyone who is driving long distance on state Route 28 will be detoured to take state Route 23 to Davenport Center and then take county Highway 10 to Meridale to connect back to state Route 28. He said the road will be open to local traffic until drivers reach the construction zone.
“The plan right now, weather dependent, is to finish construction and reopen the road on Sept. 22,” Cook said.
