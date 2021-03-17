Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced further easing of COVID-19 regulations Thursday.
According to a media release from Cuomo's office, indoor fitness classes can begin reopening statewide on March 22 at 33 percent capacity with health screening and contact information required at sign-in. Classes should be scheduled to allow additional time for cleaning and disinfection between sessions. Local health departments "shall inspect before or within 2 weeks of the fitness center opening to ensure compliance," the release said.
Beginning April 5, the 11 p.m. curfew currently in place for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiards halls, gyms and fitness centers will be lifted. The 11 p.m. curfew for food and beverage establishments and the 12 a.m. curfew for catered events will remain in effect. Both curfews will be evaluated in late-April, the release said.
"New York is moving forward with reopening our economy and looking forward to a post-COVID world," Cuomo said. "We know the vaccine is the weapon that defeats this invisible enemy and we are getting more shots in arms than ever before. As we re-open and an increasing number of New Yorkers receive their vaccines, it is more important than ever to continue the practices we know stop the spread of COVID-19. I encourage New Yorkers to continue to wear their masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands. We are reaching the light at the end of the tunnel and if we stay New York Tough, we will get there together."
According to the release, there were 4,624 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide, with 954 in intensive care units and 601 intubated. The statewide positivity rate was 3.41%. There were 54 COVID-19 deaths in the state Tuesrday.
Locally, Otsego County reported 30 new cases Wednesday.
According to a media release from the Otsego County Department of Health, there were 144 active cases in the county, with seven people hospitalized.
The daily positivity rate was 4.4% and the seven-day average was 1.5%.
The county has recorded 3,541 total cases and 54 deaths since the pandemic began.
Hartwick College reported no new cases Wednesday. According to its website, the college had eight active cases and a 14-day average of 45 cases. There have been 154 cases on campus since Jan. 4.
SUNY Oneonta reported 15 positive cases in students isolation off campus and two in students isolating on campus, according to the SUNY COVID-19 Tracker website.
Chenango County Public Health said Wednesday it has an updated website to register for COVID-19 vaccinations and a vaccination clinic scheduled for Friday.
According to a media release, those eligible to receive vaccine may register for appointments at www.co.chenango.ny.us/public-health/nursing/covid19.php#tab-3
Registration for vaccine appointments through the Health Department is now done online. No walk-ins will be accepted.
Those who are not sure if they qualify can use the state screening tool to find out. A link is provided on the website. Proof of eligibility must be shown at the appointment. Those interested should click on the clinic they wish to sign up for and fill out the questions.
The first clinic will take place Friday, March 19, at the former Label Shopper Store in the South Plaza Center at 5640 State Route 12 in Norwich. Appointments are required.
Chenango County reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
According to the daily report, there were 83 active cases in the county, with seven people hospitalized and 247 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,585 confirmed cases and 64 deaths since the pandemic began.
Delaware County will have a vaccination clinic this weekend.
According to a media release, Delaware County Public Health will conduct a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at the DCMO BOCES- Harrold Campus at 270 BOCES Drive in Sidney Center. The clinic is open to people who qualify by being 60 years of age or older, eligible workers 18 years of age or older, and those with qualifying medical conditions (18 years and older).
To see if you are eligible go https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine
Registration is mandatory. No walk-ins will be accepted. To register go to http://delawarecountypublichealth.com/covid-19.
Delaware County reported 18 new cases Wednesday. According to a media relase, the county had 101 active cases, with eight people hospitalized and 388 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 1,750 cases and 44 deaths since tracking of COVID-19 began.
Schoharie County reported 11 new cases Wednesday. The county has recorded 1,312 cases and 13 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
