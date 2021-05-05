New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced further easing of COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday.
Cuomo announced that large-scale outdoor event venues will only be limited by the space available for patrons or parties of patrons to maintain the required social distance of six feet starting May 19.
That will apply to outdoor sports, performing arts and live entertainment, and horse and auto racing venues statewide. Appropriate social distancing, masks and other applicable health protocols will still apply, according to a media release.
Cuomo also announced that in large-scale outdoor event venues, fully vaccinated attendees may be seated next to one another, instead of six feet apart, in assigned, seated sections that are designated solely for fully vaccinated individuals. People seated in those sections will have to provide proof of full immunization status, which can be provided through paper form, digital application or the state's Excelsior Pass.
By June 19, the release said, the state will begin to pilot reduced social distancing at large-scale indoor event venues in assigned, seated sections that are designated solely for fully vaccinated individuals. Young adults and children under the age of 16 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine may accompany and be seated with a vaccinated adult in a fully vaccinated section.
Locally, Otsego County reported five new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 60 Active cases and six people hospitalized.
The daily testing positivity rate was 2.9%, more than double the seven-day average of 1.4%.
The county has recorded 4,367 confirmed cases and 60 deaths since tracking of COVID-19 began.
Chenango County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 93 active cases in the county, with five people hospitalized and 451 under active quarantine.
The county has had 3,322 confirmed cases and 74 deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Delaware County reported eight new cases Wednesday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 44 active cases, with four people hospitalized and 90 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,322 cases and 47 COVID-19 deaths.
Schoharie County reported seven new cases Wednesday. It has now had 1,623 cases and 16 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Cuomo announced the positivity rate was 1.49%. Hospitalizations dropped to 2,458, the least since Nov. 21.
There were 610 patients in intensive care units and 379 intubated.
There were 31 COVID-19 deaths in the state Tuesday.
