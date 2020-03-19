Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation that makes changes to the filing deadlines for designating petitions, according to a media release from the Otsego County Board of Elections.
The changes are in addition to earlier changes to signature requirements which ended signature collection on March 17 and reduced signature requirement from 5% to 1.5% of active registered voters, the release said.
Party petitions for the June 23 primary election must be filed with the appropriate Board of Elections by Friday, March 20.
The Otsego County Board of Elections will be open for filing between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The office will also remain open until 5 p.m. on March 24, the last day for candidates to accept or decline a party designation.
For more information, contact the Board of Elections at 607-547-4247 or 607-547-4325.
