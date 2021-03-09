More New Yorkers will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations beginning Wednesday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that, beginning March 10, all New Yorkers 60 years of age and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine, while public-facing essential workers from governmental and nonprofit entities will be eligible beginning March 17. The expansion also includes public-facing essential building services workers.
Cuomo also announced that with increased supply of the vaccine, restrictions concerning which segments of the eligible population specific providers can vaccinate will be relaxed to align with the expanded eligibility on March 17.
Previously, certain types of providers were directed to focus their vaccination efforts on specific populations. For example, hospitals vaccinated health care workers, local health departments vaccinated essential workers and pharmacies vaccinated New Yorkers 65 years of age and older. Now, providers will be able to vaccinate any eligible New Yorker, with the exception of pharmacies, which will focus on individuals over the age of 60 and teachers, in line with federal policy. Pharmacies may begin vaccinating individuals over the age of 60 and teachers on March 10. As part of the effort, providers are being encouraged to vaccinate those New Yorkers most at risk, such as individuals 60 years of age and older and people with comorbidities and underlying health conditions.
The Otsego County Department of Health said Tuesday it is able to vaccinate people who are homebound and unable to travel to a vaccination clinic.
Those who are homebound or know someone who is physically unable to leave the home to be vaccinated should email contact information to covidvaccine@otsegocounty.com. Include name, physical address and phone number.
Those needing the service may also call 607-547-4232.
The service is only available to homebound people who live in Otsego County.
According to the department’s daily report on its website, there were 20 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
There were 200 active cases, with eight people hospitalized.
The daily positivity rate was 2.2%. The seven-day average was 1.7%.
Otsego County has recorded 3,380 total cases and 53 deaths since the pandemic began.
Hartwick College reported two new cases Tuesday. According to its website, it had 47 active cases and had recorded 147 total cases since Jan. 4.
SUNY Oneonta reported 28 positive cases isolating off campus and two isolating on campus, according to its website.
Delaware County reported six new cases Tuesday.
According to a media release, the county has 120 active cases, with 12 people hospitalized and 291 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 1,637 cases and 42 deaths since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported three new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 69 active cases in the county, with seven people hospitalized and 242 under active quarantine.
There have been 2,505 confirmed cases and 63 deaths in Chenango County since tracking of the disease began.
Schoharie County reported five new cases Tuesday and has now had 1,259 cases and 13 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
