The New York State Division of Consumer Protection warned New Yorkers Thursday about the risks of using or buying fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.
As more places are requiring proof of vaccination, a media release said, scammers are selling fake verification tools including fake cards, certificates, test results or doctors’ notes. New Yorkers should be aware that buying fake vaccine cards, making their own or filling the blanks with false information is illegal and could land them in jail, the release said.
“With more companies requiring proof of vaccination from employees and customers, New Yorkers should be aware that scammers are hard at work producing fake vaccine cards,” Secretary of State Rossana Rosado said in the release. “Our Division of Consumer Protection and other law enforcement authorities are working hard to prevent illegal activities by these scammers that put us all at risk.”
State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said, “Making or possessing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards are serious crimes. We are taking this issue very seriously due to the tremendous risk presented by these false documents. Anyone found to be involved with forged vaccine cards will be charged and face the legal consequences.”
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has received several complaints from people reporting cases of possible fraud related to COVID-19 vaccination. For instance, a consumer reported receiving counterfeit CDC vaccination cards in a vaccine card holder ordered online. The order included blank cards that anyone could forge to mimic authentic CDC vaccination cards. The FTC also received complaints of websites offering, for a fee, vaccine waivers and medical exemptions without seeing a doctor. The FTC is investigating those and other cases of possible vaccine fraud, according to the release.
The Division of Consumer Protection warns:
• Presenting fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards or test results can land you in jail. Buying or making fake vaccine cards or filling in blank cards with false information is illegal and could lead to fines or jail.
• The only legitimate way to get proof of vaccination — or a negative test result — is to get vaccinated or to test negative. If you lose that proof, check with your state health department or your vaccine provider to find out how to obtain a replacement.
• Protect your personal information from COVID-19 scams. Scammers set up fraudulent websites offering fake vaccine appointments or call people claiming to be COVID-19 surveyors to collect people’s personal information. Never give out personal information over the phone, especially if you unexpectedly receive a call asking for it. When scheduling a vaccine appointment online, schedule it directly through the New York Department of Health to ensure you’re using a legitimate site.
• Report Fraud. New Yorkers should report vaccine-related fraud by calling 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) or emailing STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov.
State officials also encouraged New Yorkers to install the NYS Excelsior Pass Wallet app from the Apple Store or Google Play. Excelsior Pass and Excelsior Pass Plus are free, secure, voluntary platforms that provide digital proof or a digital copy of COVID-19 vaccination and/or negative test results, the release said. Passes can be displayed on any smart device or can be printed from any computer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.