State fears spread of U.K. COVID variant 

ALBANY — State officials are so concerned that a variant strain of the COVID-19 contagion has already made its way to New York that they have enlisted several medical centers and a laboratory to begin testing for it.
Wadsworth Laboratory, a state Department of Health facility, has already begun to research the mutated variation of the virus, which has spread through the United Kingdom. But after thousands of testing samples were analyzed in New York it has not yet been documented, officials said.
Concerns that the variant may have already reached the United States were highlighted by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.
“When you have this amount of spread within a place like the U.K., you really need to assume that it’s here already. Certainly it is not the dominant strain, but I would not be surprised at all if it is already here,” Fauci said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
The New York hospitals that have agreed to collect samples for testing for the variant were identified as Albany Medical Center, Saratoga Hospital, University of Rochester, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Northwell Long Island and Montefiore Medical Center in New York City.
While experts have indicated the variant is no more deadly than the initial strain to be identified, they say it is approximately 70% more transmissible.
The risk posed by the variant has prompted Gov. Andrew Cuomo and several other New York leaders to urge the federal government to require all travelers heading to the U.S. from other countries to be pre-screened for coronavirus before they can enter.
“I think actually the United States should say we should test before anyone comes from any country because the U.K. variant now has already migrated,” Cuomo said.
He acknowledged that while there is no hard evidence the variant has reached the United States, it is significant that Fauci “thinks it’s here. If it’s here, I want to know where it is.”
Some New York hospitals, meanwhile, are putting off non-emergency surgeries as they brace for the potential of a surge in pandemic-driven admissions during and after the holiday season.
Karen Huxtable-Hooker, spokeswoman for the Cooperstown-based Bassett Healthcare Network, told CNHI: “In order to have the maximum number of inpatient beds available for patients with COVID-19 and other emergency conditions, Bassett Healthcare Network is delaying, on a case by case basis, some non-urgent procedures.”
At Albany Medical Center, administrators said non-urgent procedures requiring extended stays are being delayed.
“If COVID cases continue to rise as they have been, we will have to seriously consider not only not scheduling new cases, but canceling cases already scheduled,” said Dr. Fred Venditti, the Albany facility’s general director.
An important metric health officials from across the state monitor daily is the positivity rate for coronavirus testing administered within each region.
State data released Tuesday showed those rates as follows:
• Mohawk Valley: 8.5%
• Finger Lakes: 8.3%
• Capital Region: 6.9%
• Central New York: 6.5%
• Long Island: 6.5%
• Western New York: 6.4%
• Mid-Hudson: 6.2%
• North Country: 5.2%
• New York City: 4.3%
• Southern Tier: 2.4%
Cuomo drew attention to the fact that while admissions to hospitals for infections has been about flat in recent days, the number of discharges has declined “for some unexplained reason.”
The total number of intensive care unit patients being treated for the infection was put at 1,126, while the state recorded 139 new COVID-19 deaths since Monday, putting the fatality total at 28,850.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
