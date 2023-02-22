The state Department of Labor on Wednesday announced it has taken the first step in reducing the number of hours farm workers must complete before being entitled to overtime pay.
The department adopted a phased-in, gradual reduction in the overtime pay threshold, beginning Jan. 1, 2024, with the threshold set at 56 hours, according to a media release from the department. The process will continue with the overtime threshold limit reducing by four hours every other year until reaching 40 hours in 2032.
“These new regulations ensure equity for farm workers, who are the very backbone of our agriculture sector,” DOL Commissioner Roberta Reardon said in the release. “By implementing a gradual transition, we are giving farmers time to make the appropriate adjustments. These new regulations advance New York State’s continued commitment to workers while protecting our farms.”
Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, whose 102nd Assembly District includes Schoharie County and parts of Delaware and Otsego counties, took a different view.
“Since this proposal was first announced, I have been working with farmers and farm workers across our state to be their advocate and magnify their voice so bureaucrats would listen and change course," he said in a media release. "These are the types of job-killing and economy-busting policies that New Yorkers don’t need and can’t comprehend. People don’t want Albany to interfere with things that aren’t broken and don’t need fixing, especially when our state has much bigger problems. This policy is going to greatly hurt our agriculture industry, force many farms to close, compromise the integrity of our landscape and environment and of course many of the jobs it aims to protect will be lost to other states that are more competitive.
“I am deeply disappointed that Commissioner Reardon did not listen to common sense, or most importantly, the farmers and farm workers impacted and reject this downstate-driven policy that has no place in our farms. Farming is not a 9 to 5 job. Anyone knows that, except it seems the people trying unnecessarily to control this industry — and to everyone’s detriment. It is unfortunate that farming used to be the pride of New York but with policies like this it will soon be not much more than a memory. And all New Yorkers will suffer the consequences of losing access to fresh, affordable, locally-grown or produced food. No farms, no food,” he said.
According to the DOL media release, Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature recently enacted new tax credits to assist farm employers to ease the implementation of the lower overtime standard. They include:
• The Investment Tax Credit was increased from 4% to 20% for farm businesses to promote automation of farm production.
• The Farm Workforce Retention Tax Credit was increased to $1,200 per employee.
• A refundable tax credit was established for overtime hours paid by farm employers at the level established by the new regulation up to 60 hours.
