The New York State Department of State on Monday announced the completion of improvements at Kirkside Park in Roxbury. The $283,000 project, which was funded in part with a $135,000 Environmental Protection Fund Local Waterfront Revitalization Program grant, transformed an old barn into a commercial grade, modern kitchen. The kitchen will be used by residents to prepare food products using local farm produce for the local and regional markets, according to a Department of State media release.
Kirkside Park is a former 11-acre estate purchased by residents and donated to the town of Roxbury with the stipulation that it remain a public park in perpetuity. With the assistance of various state, local and federal agencies, private donations and fundraising events, the town has undertaken a series of restorations to the park, the release said. As part of the latest project, the underutilized, western old barn was renovated and made available for rental.
Secretary of State Rossana Rosado said, “The transformation of the western old barn into a new community kitchen will help support the economic vitality of the area’s many farmers and local entrepreneurs, which will benefit the entire region. The Department of State is proud to help play a role in the restoration of this important regional landmark.”
State Sen. Peter Oberacker said, “The Kirkside Park project encompasses historic preservation, economic development, and an innovative agricultural initiative all rolled into one. I commend the visionaries with the MARK Project and the town of Roxbury for spearheading this project that is only the starting point for what lies ahead."
Assembly Member Chris Tague called the project "a clever and incredibly productive use of an underutilized structure." He said, "My hope is that this kitchen will serve as a springboard for aspirational individuals in our community to begin small businesses of their own and give them a chance to show off what they can do with the fresh and delicious produce you can only find in rural upstate New York.”
“The community kitchen in Kirkside Park is a critical component to the infrastructure needed for area Farmers to develop value added product that bolsters their income both during and after the Catskills' short growing season," Roxbury town Supervisor Allen Hinkley said. "Many farmers and local producers cannot afford to incur the expense of developing a certified kitchen space, so this shared use space allows for the entire agricultural community to improve their ability to cook and package goods for sale, long after the growing season is over. A true economic engine for area farmers and local producers.”
The Department of State's Local Waterfront Revitalization Program provides matching grants on a competitive basis to eligible villages, towns, cities and counties located along New York’s coasts or designated inland waterways for planning, design, and construction projects to revitalize communities and waterfronts, the release said.
More details about Kirkside Park can be found at https://tinyurl.com/3tyrufd9.
