With the July 1 commencement of the 2021-22 school year, several local districts are working to introduce universal Pre-K with newly available state funding.
Seven school districts across Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties were awarded a collective $1.3 million to implement full-day pre-kindergarten programs through New York’s Executive Budget, signed April 3 by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Schoharie County districts did not receive any funds.
Delaware Academy, the sole Delaware County district to receive state funds for Pre-K, expects to introduce the program in the fall.
The $118,900 non-competitive grant will support 18 Pre-K students with one full-time teacher and aide, according to district Superintendent Kelly Zimmerman.
“Delaware Academy has felt strongly about starting a UPK program for several years,” she said, noting that the district’s previous bids for competitive grants were rejected.
“We know that early childhood education is critical to the development of literacy and math skills,” Zimmerman said. “However, research suggests that long-term positive effects of preschool are found in programs that are intentionally designed to support the overall social-emotional, physical and academic growth and development of children. This is achieved through the appointment of highly qualified teaching staff, use of child-centered developmentally appropriate curriculum and meaningful family engagement to meet the individualized needs of every child.”
Due to the limited slots in the initial program, Delaware Academy will implement a lottery system to select interested and qualified students for participation, Zimmerman said.
Under the terms of the grant funding, children in the district must turn 4 on or before Dec. 1 in order to be eligible for the Pre-K program and enroll for the entire day.
The grant also requires the district to solicit proposals from “qualified collaborating agencies” throughout the community, Zimmerman said. A small percentage of the state funds would “flow through” to providers who meet standards set by the state.
“This will enable the district to foster positive partnerships with other Pre-K providers in our community to prepare a greater number of students for kindergarten at Delaware Academy,” Zimmerman said.
Details on the request-for-proposal application process will be announced at a later date, she said.
“We are fortunate to live in a community that has supported our youngest learners for many years through private daycare providers and through our partnership with Head Start,” Zimmerman said.
Laurens Central School was awarded $183,500 for its 20-student UPK program, which is expected to launch in September 2022, according to district Superintendent Bill Dorritie.
In May, Laurens taxpayers approved a $3.5 million capital project that will create space for the addition of a Pre-K program, among other building upgrades.
“We feel that it would be beneficial both academically and socially for our district’s 4-year-olds to have a quality Pre-K experience,” Dorritie said. “We have had an excellent partnership with Head Start for several years, but we are confident that adding the additional academic rigor that a Pre-K program provides would have our students more prepared to begin kindergarten and will lead to better academic outcomes and fewer referrals for remedial and special education services in the future.”
Head Start and Early Head Start programs, administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, are designed to promote school readiness for children from low-income families. Though the programs are federally funded, their implementation is at the discretion of each state and often independent of local school districts.
Locally, Head Start programs are administered by Opportunities for Otsego, Delaware Opportunities, the Schoharie County Child Development Council and Opportunities for Chenango.
Other local districts awarded funds for new UPK programs:
• Afton Central School District: $221,680
• Greene Central School District: $257,175
• Cooperstown Central School District: $108,000
• Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District: $201,940
• Unatego Central School District: $680,640
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
