The Chenango County Department of Planning and Development has announced that it has reached a goal for its Community Solar Campaign and has become eligible to apply for action grants through the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s Clean Energy Communities program. As a result, the county has been awarded $15,000 for clean energy upgrades.
According to a media release, the grant will be used to upgrade the interior and exterior lighting to LED lights at the Chenango County Lt. Warren E. Eaton Airport in Norwich. The county anticipates an energy savings of at least 75% as compared to the incandescent lighting currently at the airport.
Announced in January 2021, the second phase of the Clean Energy Communities initiative is a $17 million round "that supports and recognizes local government leaders across the state by providing grants to eligible municipalities to implement energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainable development projects in their communities," the release said.
Chenango County, in partnership with Solstice Community Solar, has worked to increase access to solar energy to communities that are unable to facilitate solar panels on homes or businesses. Residents who enrolled through the Community Solar Campaign are eligible to an estimated 10% savings on their monthly electric bill, the release said.
“Spreading access to clean energy is a natural extension of our work to keep our community healthy and sustainable for years to come,” Shane Butler, director of planning for the Chenango County Department of Planning and Development, said in the release
The next step is possible because 26 residents have enrolled in the community solar program, representing an estimated 260,791 kwh per year of electricity. That is the environmental impact equivalent of avoiding 407,855 pounds of carbon dioxide per year or reducing passenger vehicle mileage by 464,484 miles per year, the release said.
Doreen M. Harris, president and CEO of NYSERDA, said, “By expanding access to community solar, Chenango County is making a difference in the fight against climate change and saving residents money while doing so. We applaud the county for its efforts in ensuring a healthier future and helping us achieve New York’s goals.”
A Clean Energy Community since 2018, Chenango County also became a state Department of Environmental Conservation Climate Smart Community in March of 2021, according to the release.
