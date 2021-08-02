Nine local arts organizations will receive state grants to support live performances to support performances. In total, nearly $9 million was awarded through NYSCA's Restart NY program..
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced the first of four rounds of grant awards to 438 performance organizations across New York state. In the round, 773 grants were awarded through the "Restart NY: Rapid Live Performance Grants" program, developed by the New York State Council on the Arts, according to a media release from Cuomo's office. In addition, nearly $2 million was distributed to NYSCA's Statewide Community Regrant partners to support performances in local communities around the state.
Local awards included:
• Catskill Symphony Orchestra, $20,000;
• Cooperstown Concert Series, $10,000;
• Glimmerglass Opera, $10,000;
• Roxbury Arts Group, $20,000;
• Open Eye Theatre, $10,000;
• Franklin Stock Company, $10,000;
• West Kortright Center, $20,000;
• Chenango River Theatre, $20,000;
• Earlville Opera House, $20,000.
To date, nearly $30 million of the state's $105 million investment in the arts has been distributed through various programs, the release said.
"The pandemic has deeply impacted New York's unparalleled artistic community, specifically live performers, performance organizations and venues," Cuomo said in the release. "NYSCA's accelerated grants are a powerful affirmation of our commitment to support the return of arts and culture. This investment in our artistic industry will pay dividends through the economic activity generated by our creative ecosystem, which will continue to flourish and inspire us as we work together to reimagine our future."
At least 60% of each grant award will provide compensation for artistic or creative professionals, according to the release.
Mara Manus, NYSCA executive director, said, "This is an extraordinarily challenging time for the arts and culture sector, and we recognize that it calls for responsive action. The goal of our ... grants program is to quickly provide needed funds to support performance organizations, artists and creative professionals that have been unable to produce live, in-person performances for more than a year."
For more information on NYSCA, visit www.arts.ny.gov, and follow NYSCA's Facebook page, Twitter @NYSCArts and Instagram @NYSCouncilontheArts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.