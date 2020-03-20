State halts all but 'essential' activity, commerce

ALBANY — All non-essential businesses across New York must temporarily close beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.
He also declared a three-month moratorium on all eviction proceedings in New York — for both residential and commercial real estate. It commences immediately.
The governor said the decisions were motivated by the health emergency caused by the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
He noted 7,102 New Yorkers have been infected, with hundreds of people now hospitalized. In all, 35 deaths from the respiratory illness have been documented across the state.
Cuomo vowed companies that violate the closure order could be shut down or face civil penalties. "I'm not kidding," he said.
"These provisions will be enforced," he said at his daily briefing. "These are not helpful hints."
Cuomo urged all New Yorkers to stay at home "to the greatest extent" possible, limiting going outside to occasions when they shop for food, pick up takeout meals or to get exercise. While he said he was putting the state on "pause," the measures stopped short of a shelter in place decree that is often associated with such catastrophes as shooting rampages.
The shutdown order does not extend to businesses engaged in what the state defines as "essential" services such as grocery stores, health care facilities, pharmacies, transportation and banks and other financial institutions, utilities, media and warehouse operations.
While liquor stores were classified as providing an essential service, the state is prohibiting funeral ceremonies during the indefinite suspension of numerous activities.
Officials said bereaved families and other mourners will have to wait for the order to be lifted if they want to participate in memorial services. Funeral home workers can continue with burials and cremation during the "pause" period.
“We need everyone to be safe," Cuomo explained. "Otherwise, no one can be safe.”
Cuomo's new order represented a major escalation of efforts to reduce densities of people and thus curb the spread of the contagion.
Just one day earlier, he said businesses defined as non-essential could have no more than 25 percent of their employees at job sites. That was a tightening of an earlier order that work crews on job sites be limited to 50 percent of regular staffing.
State budget director Robert Mujica, meanwhile, said the state tax deadline of April 15 is being postponed by three months in a move that matches the Trump administration's decision to delay the deadline for federal returns by three months.
Cuomo said the change in tax collection dates will delay billions of dollars the state treasury normally banks on to finance state government's operations.
The state Department of Labor, meanwhile, has been besieged with applications for unemployment benefits. By one estimate, 130,000 people in New York City's restaurant industry lost their jobs in recent days. Hotel bookings were also reported to have decreased dramatically.
In an action aimed at cushioning the restaurant industry from forced closures of eateries, state officials announced they will forgive interest and penalties on late sales tax payments. The move came after thousands of restaurant workers became eligible for unemployment benefits when they were laid off.
Cuomo called for "real diligence with vulnerable populations," suggesting frail senior citizens should avoid taking public transportation while others should limit their interactions with them due to the risk of spreading the infection.
Cuomo said the only gathering of people should be when they are engaged in work deemed essential, stating the risk is so high that even non-vulnerable people should stay at least six feet away from others.
He suggested New Yorkers spend more time engaged in "solitary recreational exercise."
"It's running, it's hiking," he said. "It's not playing basketball with five other people. It's not laying in the park with 10 other people and sharing a beer."
In just one day, the total number of known infected people in New York grew by 2,950. Cuomo said the higher number correlates to the greater availability of testing. However, there have been new indications that some regions of the state are running short of test kits.
Earlier Friday, state officials announced all barber shops, nail salons, hair removal studios and tattoo and piercing parlors in New York and three nearby states would be required to temporarily close beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday in the latest social distance measure
The contagion has produced clusters of infections in several upstate communities, along with more than 4,000 positive cases in the downstate region.
No date was provided by the governors of New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and New Jersey as to when those personal care businesses will be allowed to reopen.
The same states have already jointly required the closure of the indoor portion of shopping malls as well as amusement parks and bowling alleys. Those mandates took effect Thursday night.
Cuomo said: "These temporary closures are not going to be easy, but they are necessary to protect the health and safety of New Yorkers and all Americans."
The four governors have also closed movie theaters, gyms and casinos.
Cuomo said later the state of Delaware is expected to join the coalition of states acting in unison to deal with the contagion.
In New York, restaurants and bars have also been closed, though customers can still purchase takeout orders.
But state officials pointed out Friday that farmers markets', because of their role in the food chain, may continue to operate, as can supermarkets.
There were several reports of people who were infectious entering stores and perhaps exposing others to the virus. In Lake Placid, local officials urged shoppers who were at a Hannaford market on March 11 to check themselves for fever or other symptoms. In Syracuse, warnings were issued after an employee of an eyeglass shop tested positive.
In response to school closings, the state Education Department announced it is working with New York's nine public television stations to make "Learn at Home" programming available to students.
The effort is to ensure children have access to education whether or not their families have broadband service. "Online learning is not an option for a lot of kids at home because they lack access to broadband or a laptop," said Bill McColgan, chair of the Association of Public Broadcasting Stations of New York.
Across the state, county governments are braced for potentially devastating impacts to their treasuries as sales tax revenues slump. The combined impact to the counties could reach $1 billion, according to the New York State Association of Counties.
The association projects an increased demand for health and human services from a developing recession as well as cuts in local aid from the state
“Counties are concerned that this fluctuation in projected revenue could result in cuts to state aid that help to fund vital services such as public health, services for older Americans, and public safety operations such as 9-1-1 dispatch services and sheriff road patrol,” said Jack Marren, NYSAC's president. “Any reduction in state assistance during this emergency public health response will compound the negative revenue outlook that counties are facing.”
In New York, state officials and hospital executives are projecting a surge in demand for hospital rooms to deal with the growing number of people needing hospital beds. Cuomo predicts the health care system will be overwhelmed by patients who will require treatment in intensive care units, with thousands of additional ventilators needed.
Those sickened by the infection include three state lawmakers, several New York state troopers and a member of Cuomo's press team. Several Cuomo staffers who had contact with the infected person are now in quarantine.
While the total number of positive cases grew higher Friday as New York City authorities posted another surge of cases in its boroughs, the statewide tally, showing infections county by county, was as follows:
County Positive Cases
Albany 61
Allegany 2
Broome 2
Chenango 2
Clinton 3
Columbia 1
Delaware 1
Dutchess 36
Erie 31
Essex 1
Fulton 1
Genesee 1
Greene 2
Hamilton 2
Herkimer 2
Jefferson 1
Livingston 1
Monroe 32
Montgomery 2
Nassau 754
Niagara 3
New York City 4,408
Oneida 2
Onondaga 8
Ontario 3
Orange 84
Putnam 7
Rensselaer 8
Rockland 101
Saratoga 24
Schenectady 21
Schoharie 1
Suffolk 371
Sullivan 8
Tioga 1
Tompkins 7
Ulster 12
Warren 1
Washington 1
Wayne 1
Westchester 1,091
Wyoming 2
Total Number of Positive Cases 7,102
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
