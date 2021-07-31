State highway designation will honor late Assemblyman Magee

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that he signed legislating designating a portion of state Route 13 in Madison County as the “Assemblyman William ‘Bill’ Magee Memorial Highway.” The highway will be named for the longtime Democratic assemblyman, who passed away on Dec. 24, 2020.
“Assemblyman Bill Magee served his community and his state for decades, and we will always remember his staunch advocacy for farmers and rural New Yorkers,” Cuomo said in a media release. “This portion of Route 13 near Assemblyman Magee’s lifelong home will honor his contributions to his constituents and work as Chair of the Assembly’s Agriculture Committee for many years to come.”
Magee was sworn into the New York State Assembly in 1990, representing Madison County and parts of Otsego and Oneida counties. He “worked to bridge the gap between upstate and downstate legislators,” the release said. As chair of the Assembly Agriculture Committee, he advocated for the craft brewing and wine industries, the growth of equine programs, improved farm safety and agriculture in the classroom.
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said, “It is only fitting that the stretch of Route 13 that runs through Madison County will be named after Assemblymember Bill Magee. Bill Magee was a lifelong Madison County resident, a voice for his constituents in Central New York and a strong advocate for our state’s agricultural industry. I was lucky to know Bill and count him as a friend. His legacy will live on in the lives and livelihoods that he helped, and now in the Assemblymember William ‘Bill’ Magee Highway.”
Assemblyman John Salka, a Republican who defeated Magee in 2018, said, “We are truly honored to have our bill dedicating a section of highway in Cazenovia to Bill signed into law by the governor. Assemblyman Bill Magee was a great legislator, friend of our farmers and first responders, and did so much for the citizens of our communities. Bill loved his district and will always be remembered for his steadfast advocacy for the people.”
Magee lived in the town of Nelson for his entire life, the release said, at one point serving as town supervisor. He also worked at the New York State Fair and as a county auctioneer. He grew up serving his neighbors in Erieville from his family’s dairy farm and country store before graduating from Cornell University.
State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball said, “The designation of the “Assemblyman William ‘Bill’ Magee Memorial Highway” is a great testament to Assemblyman Magee, who was a tireless advocate for New York farmers and a true friend of agriculture. I’m grateful to Governor Cuomo for honoring Bill in this special way and memorializing his legacy of friendship and cooperation, and his many accomplishments that helped move New York agriculture forward.”
