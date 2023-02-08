Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced $100 million in state funding has been released to support the renewal of state roadways impacted by extreme weather.
Area highways included in the 64 projects include:
• $1.5 million to resurface Route 20 from the Otsego County line to Chestnut Street in the town of Sharon and the village of Sharon Springs in Schoharie County.
• $1.7 million to resurface Route 28 from Route 357 to Main Street in the towns of Franklin and Oneonta in Delaware and Otsego Counties.
• $1.3 million to resurface Route 206 from Route 41 to just west of Cemetery Road in the towns of Coventry and Bainbridge in Chenango County.
• $1.5 million to resurface Route 97 from just south of Ferry Street to John Deck Road in the towns of Fremont and Hancock in Delaware and Sullivan counties.
"We are making historic investments in transportation infrastructure to create safer roads and smooth, hassle-free commutes for all travelers," Hochul said in a media release. "New York is home to extreme weather year-round, and this $100 million in funding will be vital to helping ensure that our road conditions are safe for our hardest-hit communities."
State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, "Weather in New York is getting more intense more often, necessitating the need for vital and timely maintenance of our infrastructure. Governor Hochul understands the critical need to keep our infrastructure in a state of good repair, and this funding will renew vital travel corridors across the state while restoring hundreds of miles of roads to help them better withstand Mother Nature's challenges."
Paving will begin this year, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.