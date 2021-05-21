ROTTERDAM — Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, D-Rotterdam, and state Sen. Michelle Hinchey, D-Saugerties, Wednesday announced support for legislation to authorize the state Department of Health to create a “New York State Rural Ambulance Services Task Force” to conduct a study on the challenges facing ambulance services in rural areas.
The announcement comes at a time when a consensus of local Emergency Management Service officials agree that the major problems facing rural ambulance services include:
• A diminishing pool of volunteer EMS candidates, making it harder and harder for companies to recruit and retain these professionals;
• A lack of reimbursement when caring for patients on the scene;
• Fewer ambulance companies have led to longer ambulance drives to the nearest hospital in many rural areas.
The two state legislators have introduced identical bills in the state Assembly and Senate to authorize the creation of the task force, and said they hope to get it passed by the end of the legislative session on June 10.
They spoke Wednesday at the Rotterdam EMS to explain the need for a task force to gather data and provide recommendations to the Legislature for how to improve the situation.
Santabarbara said that in 2019 when the Ambulance Service of Fulton County and the Johnstown Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps both shut down within a two-month period, it highlighted the need for the state to find ways to improve the funding and operation of rural ambulance companies.
“What brings us here is, before COVID-19 even happened, an alarming number of these life-savings services were forced to close their doors just in recent years,” he said. “The last count I had, before COVID-19, 26 ambulance services closed their doors and never reopened. When an ambulance service closes its doors, whoever is left behind has to cover those areas that are left in their wake. You can’t just not serve those areas.”
Santabarbara said it would be the job of the task force to study all of the issues that pertain to ambulance companies, including how they are funded, the reimbursement rates set by New York state, labor shortages and funding models.
“The community need to weigh in on this,” he said. “The point of this is to get long-term solutions, set clear goals, and then, whether it’s legislation, whether it’s funding, whether it’s other agencies that need to get involved — we can make those decisions once we have the information from the people on the ground.”
Rotterdam EMS Executive Director Dean Romano spoke at the announcement and later commented on some of the trends he’s observed among rural ambulance companies in recent years. He said the Rotterdam EMS has two stations, about 50 employees, five ambulances and a ‘fly car,’ and handles approximately 4,000 EMS calls per year with an annual budget of $1.5 million.
He said when Rotterdam EMS first came about in 2013 it had to fulfill the requirements of a Town of Rotterdam Request for Proposals process that spelled out precise vehicle response times, although the town does not provide any revenue to operate the ambulance service.
He said many rural ambulance services would have stronger fiscal balance sheets if they had a local municipal funding stream to back up their operations, but most don’t have that.
Romano said he doesn’t support New York state mandating a response time for ambulance companies, but he thinks each community served by an ambulance company should study the issue and come up with a standard that suits that community. He said mixing call volumes between emergency and non-emergency transfers can occur for both nonprofit and for-profit ambulance companies.
During the presentation Wednesday Hinchey described the scope of the problem facing rural ambulance companies.
“The health and well-being of our rural communities is directly tied to the success of our local EMS systems and right now they’re facing a crisis,” she said. “Our rural ambulance services operate with extremely limited resources, including budget and staffing shortfalls, and many are closing because of these detrimental challenges. This legislation will create a dedicated Rural Ambulance Services Task Force charged with examining the difficulties facing rural EMS providers and developing actionable recommendations to strengthen and sustain the system for years to come.”
