State lets upstate restaurants have outdoor dining

ALBANY — Restaurants in seven regions of upstate New York were given the green light to offer outdoor dining after a concerted push by the New York State Restaurant Association.
Under new state rules aimed at countering the spread of coronavirus, all restaurant employees must wear masks and patrons must be wearing masks unless they are seated at tables.
The state is also requiring that tables be spaced at least six feet apart.
Over the past 10 weeks, many restaurants have shut their doors after being limited to offering take-out service.
The announcement came just one day before restaurants can provide what is known in the industry as al fresco dining.
The relaxation of lockdown orders applies to restaurants in Western New York, the North Country, the Mohawk Valley, the Southern Tier, the Finger Lake, Central New York and the Capital Region.
“This is going to be a tremendous emotional lift for the restaurant industry,” said Scott Wexler, the restaurant association’s director.
He said he was reviewing 13 pages of guidance that restaurants will be required to abide by should they offer outdoor dining as New York continues to look for ways to curb the spread of coronavirus.
In the North Country, Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, said he hopes municipal governments will assist restaurant owners in getting their businesses back on their feet by relaxing zoning restrictions where possible to allow for outdoor tables.
“As I have said since the start, I believe there are businesses in the North Country that can open up in safe manner,” Jones said. “This is a good step because it will help our economy and probably help the mental health of our residents. People want to get out again.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration had initially herded restaurants into Phase 3, a category of businesses that is not expected to open until June 12 in the North Country, the Mohawk Valley and the Southern Tier. Western New York is tentatively slated to get Phase 3 approval June 16.
The closure of restaurants has contributed to a sharp drop in sales tax receipts, an important source of revenue for county and local governments now facing a fiscal calamity amid the public health crisis.
In Cooperstown, Cassandra Harrington of Destination Marketing Corp., the tourism agency for Otsego County, said the prolonged business lockdown and health concerns is expected to have a continuing impact on the restaurant industry.
Consumer research has shown that tourism destination locations such as Cooperstown will likely have fewer visitors who must travel more than three hours to reach the village, while there could be greater numbers of tourists from places within a closer distance.
“I think we will see a lot of restaurants that don’t offer outdoor dining offering outdoor dining now,” she said.
In Niagara County, Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, said he has been involved in strategy meetings aimed at helping the restaurant industry by closing streets off to traffic in some districts to “create a more festive atmosphere” and allow owners to “expand beyond the brick and mortar of their footprints.”
With such short notice of the approval to offer outdoor dining, Morinello said he expects restaurant owners will initially face challenges from restocking an restaffing their operations. Allowing the outdoor tables is a step in the right direction, he added.
“We have to help people get back to work,” he said. “People are frustrated, with cabin fever at time of year when this should not be. I think the pent-up aggressions are going to build up even more unless we give people an opportunity to get out and enjoy themselves.”
On another front, Cuomo said hospitals in Western New York can now resume elective surgeries and ambulatory care for patients.
The elective procures, which had been canceled as the state prepared for a surge of hospital admissions caused by coronavirus infections, have already resumed in most other upstate regions.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
