State, local officials coordinate as COVID cases rise

ALBANY — With confirmed coronavirus cases rising in several regions of upstate New York, county leaders say state officials are doing a better job in keeping them in the loop as policies evolve to deal with the surge.
Listening to community concerns and then following up with resources is the best way for the state to assist counties in responding to the pandemic at a time of rising infections and the arrival of the new omicron variant in New York, said Stephen Acquario, executive director of the state Association of Counties.
"We don't need to have conference calls to regurgitate what was said by a governor," Acquario said, echoing the complaints of other county leaders who have criticized former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's unwillingness to collaborate with local governments despite the fact they have public health agencies with expertise in dealing with communicable diseases.
Cuomo's successor, Gov. Kathy Hochul, has signaled that for the time being she is resisting imposing a statewide mandate that New Yorkers wear masks indoors beyond the current requirement that face coverings be worn in school buildings.
Hochul, who lacks the emergency powers granted to Cuomo for much of the pandemic, has indicated local governments should decide on such mandates, though she has not ruled out the possibility of taking statewide measures as the infection rates fluctuate.
"Providing information was the problem, and I think she is trying to stay ahead of that curve," Acquario said. Hospital executives are now "more engaged" and are working in cohesion with local governments in the response, he added.
"There is more of a comprehensive approach now," he said.
Hochul has been stressing that she intends to be a "good listener." That puts her in contrast with Cuomo, who, as transcripts released by the state attorney general's office last week indicate, showed little interest in taking advice from his own state Health Department, while shutting out local health departments, said William Hammond, a health policy fellow at the Empire Center for Public Policy.
As she faces a gubernatorial primary, the challenge for Hochul will be to act in a way that protects public health rather than letting polling considerations shape pandemic policy choices, Hammond said.
The Hochul administration will soon notify hospitals facing capacity constraints that they will have to pause elective surgeries and certain other procedures. Those procedures would come to a halt Dec. 9, under the state's plan.
"DOH (Department of Health) retains the discretion to require any facility to limit non-essential elective procedures and/or implement other actions to coordinate services, as determined by DOH as necessary to protect public health,” Stephanie Shulman, director of the state Division of Hospitals and Diagnostic & Treatment Centers, said in a letter issued to all New York hospitals Friday.
In the upstate region's most-populous county, Erie, a sharp rise in infections prompted officials there to impose a mask mandate Nov. 23. The edict has been controversial even as the number of COVID-19 fatalities there has grown steadily.
Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County executive, said Friday that 12 people had died from COVID-19 in local hospitals one day earlier, bringing the total death toll there for the past week to 49.
The latest state data, recorded Sunday, indicates the seven-day average positivity rate for the Mohawk Valley, which includes Otsego County, was 8.41%. The rate in the Southern Tier, which includes Chenango and Delaware counties, was 5.95%. The rate in the Capital District, which includes Schoharie County, was 7.45%.
The state recorded a total of 49 new virus-linked deaths Sunday.
The reaction to the statewide mask mandate at schools has been mixed.
"The only unifying factor is the desire to keep schools open, both from the standpoint of educational purposes and because it is in the best interests of the mental health of children," said David Little, director of the Rural Schools Association.
Little also said having the state-imposed mask mandate for schools has insulated New York classrooms from the kind of discord that has erupted in states that have left mask policies to local school officials.
