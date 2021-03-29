The eligible age for COVID-19 vaccinations has been dropped to 30 in New York, just in time for a local clinic.
The Otsego County Department of Health will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 2 at the Meadows Office Complex at 140 County Hwy 33 W in the town of Middlefield.
Registration is available on the Otsego County Department of Health Website or at https://tinyurl.com/5evvrcz8.
Registration is mandatory. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Anyone currently eligible to receive the vaccine per the state guidelines may register for an appointment. Those who do not meet the current eligibility should not register.
Beginning April 6, universal eligibility will go into effect and all New Yorkers 16 years of age and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.
Vaccines are also available at the mass vaccination site at SUNY Oneonta. Appointments can be made through the state Department of Health website.
Otsego County reported 65 new cases over the weekend, including 18 cases reported Monday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 189 active cases and 17 people hospitalized.
The testing positivity rate was 4.6%, up sharply from the seven-day average of 1.7%.
The county has recorded 3,815 total cases and 55 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
Hartwick College reported no new cases among those "who are living, working and/or studying on campus" Monday. According to its website, it has five active cases and a 14-day average of six cases.
The college is no longer posting a total of cases during the semester.
SUNY Oneonta reported 14 active cases among students isolating off campus and nine among students isolating on campus, according to the SUNY COVID-19 Tracker website. There were 20 students under mandatory isolation. There have been 171 cases during the semester, according to the website.
Chenango County reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday.
According to a Monday media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 120 active cases in the county, with seven people hospitalized and 414 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,771 confirmed cases and 64 deaths since tracking of COVID-19 began.
Delaware County reported 28 new cases between Friday and Monday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 139 active cases in the county, with 13 people hospitalized and 301 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 1,916 cases and 45 deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported 15 new cases between Friday and Monday. The county has had 1,399 cases and 14 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported 4,575 people hospitalized, with 890 patients in intensive care units and 521 intubated.
The statewide testing positivity rate was 4.13%. There were 57 COVID-19 deaths in the state Sunday.
"COVID continues to rear its ugly head across New York State, and while hospitalization and vaccination metrics continue to trend in the right direction, this pandemic isn't done with us yet," Cuomo said in a media release. "The vaccine is here and New York State is working 24/7 and pulling out all the stops to get shots in arms, including expanding eligibility and establishing new vaccination sites. But in the meantime, washing hands, wearing masks and socially distancing are critical behaviors that can help us slow the spread as we continue to fight the COVID beast."
