Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that, starting Tuesday, March 23 at 8 a.m., New Yorkers 50 years of age and older will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine.
According to a media release, more than 1.65 million doses have been administered through New York mass vaccination sites and FEMA sites to date. Delivery of the week 15 allocation will begin mid-week.
Because of limited supply, New Yorkers "are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment," according to a media release.
The "Am I Eligible" screening tool on the state Department of Health website has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks, the release said.
Locally new cases of COVID-19 continue to be reported.
Chenango County reported 42 new case of COVID-19 over the weekend.
According to a Monday media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 90 active cases in the county, with eight people hospitalized and 313 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,651 confirmed cases and 64 deaths since the pandemic began.
Delaware County reported 32 new cases Monday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 115 active cases, with six people hospitalized and 224 under mandatory quarantine. The county has recorded 1,824 cases and 45 deaths since the pandemic began.
Otsego County did not issue a report Monday. The March 21 report on the Otsego County Health Department website said there were 12 new cases. There were 166 active cases at that time, with nine people hospitalized.
The daily positivity rate was 1.9% and the seven-day average was 2.3% The county had recorded 3,634 cases and 54 deaths as of Sunday.
Hartwick College reported no new cases Monday. According to its website, there were five active cases on Monday. The 14-day average was 23 cases. There have been 156 cases on campus since Jan. 4.
SUNY Oneonta had 18 positive cases in students isolation off campus and nine cases in students isolating on campus, according to the SUNY COVID-19 Tracker website. There were 16 students in mandatory quarantine.
Schoharie County reported nine new cases Monday. It has recorded 1,348 cases and 13 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.