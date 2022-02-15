The Oneonta Common Council was back in session Tuesday night, in person, with new mayor Mark Drnek at the helm.
Drnek started as mayor on January first, but until this week, official city council meetings have been virtual. There was a sense of camaraderie as council members took their seats, and then Drnek came to the podium to give his official State of the City address. During a free-ranging 22-minute speech, Drnek introduced himself and his vision for Oneonta’s future, then focused on two key elements — jobs and housing — and how he thinks Oneonta can create more of both.
“To start, I am very grateful to stand here. As most folks are aware, my love of this community has been decades long. I am infatuated with it. And in various ways, its promotion, and that of its small businesses have informed nearly 40 years of my life,” Drnek said.
Over the years, he said, he’s been disappointed to see many young people move away from Oneonta and not return. “We need to hold on to our young people,” Drnek said. “But with rundown, abandoned or problematic properties spread among our neighborhoods like a virus, it has made us less healthy as a community than we have been in our history.”
His central goal for his first year, Drnek said, reiterating a campaign promise, is to bring 1,000 new residents with new jobs to Oneonta. One part of the solution, he said, is for Oneonta to do a better job marketing itself, to convince people “to pack their belongings, put their families in a car, rent a van, and move several hours north.”
Drnek said he imagined a future Oneonta as a boom town, as it was in the early days of the D&H Railroad, when rail workers flooded the city.
The mayor issued a call for participation and collaboration. “We need new opinions, new ideas and new strategies. We need new voices, and I am going to be soliciting them, soliciting you,” he said, looking directly at the camera, where about 50 people were watching the meeting on YouTube. “To brainstorm new, untried, and creative solutions to our issues, working together.”
In the second half of his speech, Drnek focused on some specific issues he wants to see addressed. Building new housing topped the list, along with “homelessness and the contributing issues of poverty, disconnection and marginalization.” His ideas included bringing more housing back to downtown, citing projects already in process such as the Dietz Street Lofts and redevelopment of the Ford block of Main Street by Springbrook. Drnek said he wants to see parallel development happen on Market Street, as an expanded entertainment center.
“This is our time. This is our light switch moment,” Drnek said, ending on an inspirational note.
As members of the Common Council and city staff members in the audience clapped politely, Drnek called council member Luke Murphy to the front. Together, the two of them lifted the podium and carried it off to the side of the room. “Everybody works,” Drnek said before sitting down and starting business.
Out in the hallway, as the Common Council meeting went on, Drnek’s wife Betsy Holland sat on a bench below a line of portraits of former mayors — 20 white men, and one woman. “He’s always been an idealist, he’s wanted to do the best he can for the city, for neighbors,” she said. “He wanted to be mayor not because he wanted to be in politics, but because he wanted to be of service.”
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.