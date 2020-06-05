New York will allow drive-in and drive-through graduation ceremonies to celebrate graduates’ accomplishments amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.
“It’s one of those real moments in life, going to a college graduation or a high school graduation,” he said during a press conference in Albany. “This is just a bizarre time.”
Cuomo noted one of his own daughters is graduating from college this year. Not having a traditional ceremony is tough, he said, but anything beyond a drive-in or drive-through ceremony is just too risky.
“The issue is a public health issue and you don’t want people sick and dead. That’s the issue. It’s about death. It’s about balancing the risk versus the reward.”
Some officials believe the state should craft rules for graduation ceremonies, noting that larger gatherings have been allowed at places like grocery stores for weeks and that accommodations have been made for visits to the beach and soon summer camps.
New York State Assemblyman Assemblyman Cliff Crouch, R-Bainbridge, joined his colleagues in the Assembly Minority Conference Friday calling on the governor to allow schools to be able to host graduation ceremonies. Since March, schools across the state have been closed and conducting classes remotely. Now that the school year is coming to an end and the state is beginning to slowly reopen, Crouch and the Assembly Minority said in a media release they are hoping that the governor will allow the state to conduct safe, socially-distanced graduation ceremonies with limited guests.
“Graduation ceremonies are momentous occasions in student’s lives,” Crouch said. “It is an achievement that they will never forget and something they have worked so hard for their entire life. Right now, the class of 2020 is having this taken from them, a fault that is entirely not their own. As we continue to return to normalcy after our battle against COVID-19, it is my hope the governor will allow schools to conduct safe, socially-distanced graduation ceremonies, so that students will not miss out on this momentous occasion. Even if they are delayed till the end of summer, I still believe that they should have the opportunity to celebrate and be honored by select group of friends and family.”
• Delaware County reported one new case of COVID-19 Friday and no additional recoveries or deaths. The known active cases in the county as of Friday is eight, according to a media release.
To date there have been 77 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County, with an additional 16 people under mandatory quarantine and 1 person under precautionary quarantine. There have been 2,220 negative test results reported and results from 63 tests are pending.
As of Friday, two of the confirmed active cases are isolated and receiving care in the hospital, six are isolated and being cared for at home, five people have died and 64 have fully recovered and are no longer isolated or receiving care, the release said.
• Chenango County reported no new COVID-19 cases Friday for the fifth day in a row. The countywide total remains at 133. One person is hospitalized, five have died, 98 are in quarantine and 98 have recovered, according to a media release. A total 4,095 tests for the disease have been administered.
• Otsego and Schoharie counties did not release COVID-19 case updates Friday. Sixty-seven total cases were reported Tuesday in Otsego and 50 were reported in Schoharie.
