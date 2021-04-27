New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that all New York state mass vaccination sites will be open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Thursday, April 29. The walk-in appointments are reserved for first doses only with second doses to be scheduled automatically after administration of the initial shot, according to a media release from Cuomo's office. Cuomo encouraged all vaccine providers to allow walk-in appointments for eligible New Yorkers.
Cuomo also announced the mass vaccination site at 10 Gannett Drive in Johnson City will move inside the building at the same address. The move will allow for increased capacity and will be less impacted by any adverse weather conditions, the release said.
"The more New Yorkers who get vaccinated, the faster we will defeat the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuild a new and better state and economy for everyone," Cuomo said. "That's why it's critical for us to make the vaccine as accessible as possible and provide more opportunities for New Yorkers to get vaccinated. This new accommodation means any eligible adult will be able to walk into any mass vaccination site and walk out with a shot in arm, eliminating the need to make an appointment online or by phone. We'll continue to work 24/7 to get the vaccine to communities across the state so everyone can benefit."
Otsego County reported seven new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 67 active cases and five people hospitalized.
The daily testing positivity rate was 2.2%, double the seven-day average of 1.1%.
The county has recorded 4,303 total cases and 59 COVID-19 deaths.
Delaware County reported seven new cases Tuesday. According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 93 active cases, with 19 people hospitalized and 162 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,276 cases and 47 deaths since tracking of COVID-19 began.
Chenango County reported six new cases Tuesday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 116 active cases, with six people hospitalized and 455 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 3,219 confirmed cases and 73 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported no new cases Tuesday, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website. The county has had 1,585 cases and 16 deaths.
Statewide, there were 3,184 people hospitalized, with 728 patients in intensive care units and 461 intubated.
The statewide positivity rate was 2.61% and the seven-day average was 2.06% — the lowest since Nov. 7, according to a media release from Cuomo's office.
There were 26 COVID-19 deaths in the state Monday.
"All the arrows are pointing in the right direction, and we've been able to open even more sectors of our economy and increase capacity for several different industries, but we're not out of the woods yet," Cuomo said. "The virus is still here and we need all New Yorkers to follow the public health guidance for us to get through this pandemic and reach the light at the end of the tunnel together."
