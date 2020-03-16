State orders closures as coronavirus cases surge

ALBANY — With nine deaths and 950 people infected by the COVID-19 virus, state leaders ordered the closings of all restaurants and bars, with the exception of takeout service for the eateries, effective at 8 p.m. Monday.
Businesses deemed essential, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, may stay open as the state contemplates additional actions to respond to the health emergency triggered by the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced all movie theaters, gyms and non-tribal casinos had to close Monday night.
The suspension of business activity at those locations will continue until further notice, Cuomo said.
Cuomo also said all local governments -- villages, towns, cities and counties -- must reduce "non-essential" staffing in their offices by 50 percent immediately through March 31, though they can arrange for workers to telecommute.
While some 600 school districts have already opted to immediately suspend classroom instruction on their own, Cuomo said all schools must close for two weeks.
The closure rules aimed at bars and restaurants are also being imposed in Connecticut and New Jersey, the governors of those states said in a joint conference call with Cuomo.
In another sweeping move in New York, Cuomo used his executive authority to delay village government elections that had been slated for Wednesday. The village elections are now slated for April 28, the same day as New York's Democratic presidential primary.
However, the League of Women Voters is urging that New York consolidate the presidential primary with the June state and federal primary.
While Cuomo questioned whether state officials have the authority to shut tribal casinos, the Oneida Indian Nation announced it was closing the Turning Stone casino in Verona. The Seneca Nation casinos in Western New York also agreed to close their doors temporarily.
There has been no official word about any closure plans related to casinos owned and operated by the Seneca Nation of Indians in Western New York.
Cuomo also reiterated his call for a more coordinated federal response to an expected surge in hospitalizations resulting from the spread of the virus.
In New York, nine people have died from COVID-19 infections as of Monday, an increase of six in one day. Out of the 950 people who have been infected, 158 of them are hospitalized. The epicenter of the outbreak remained in New York City and its northern suburb, Westchester County.
Cuomo said the state now has fewer than 600 open intensive care unit beds at hospitals, predicting the health care system will soon be overwhelmed unless more room is found for those needing ventilators for the respiratory illness.
"The wave is going to break, and the wave is going to break on the hospital system," the governor said. He predicted there will be "people on gurneys in hallways" if the federal government does not assist states with the equipment and facilities needed to deal with the "avalanche."
Cuomo has specifically urged the Trump administration to deploy the Army Corps of Engineers to help in converting public buildings to makeshift hospital wings. Cuomo suggested SUNY dormitories, military bases and former nursing homes could be used in such an effort.
New York hospitals now have a collective total of 3,000 ICU beds. Cuomo suggested 9,000 new beds may be needed for the downstate region alone.
Meanwhile, legislative leaders in Albany announced they are postponing the legislative session until Wednesday.
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said the suspension is for the "purposes of efficiency as well as the public health and safety of members and staff."
Two Assembly members, Helene Weinstein and Charles Barron, both New York City Democrats, have tested positive for COVID-19 and are recovering from the illness.
The three governors who discussed their coordinated responses to the spread of the virus said they will work together in coming up with regional strategies.
"The feds have been asleep at the switch, slow at the draw," Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said. "We’re the ones trying to find capacity for our hospitals. We're the ones trying to find ventilators and masks."
In New York, Cuomo said the state is ordering local governments to equip police officers and emergency medical responders with surgical masks.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
