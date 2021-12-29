Delaware County is one of six counties in New York state chosen to receive support from the state Department of Health to conduct COVID-19 vaccination clinics, according to a media release from Delaware County Public Health.
Personnel from the Department of Health and the National Guard will support the county-operated clinics beginning Jan. 7, the release said.
The first clinic will be held in Sidney at the Sidney Elks Lodge at 104 River St. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7. Clinics will also be held at the site Jan. 8, 28 and 29.
Clinics will be held in Stamford at the Catskill Veterans Outreach Center at 56 Main St. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 14 and 15, and Feb. 4 and 5.
Clinics will be held in Hancock at the Hancock Central School Bus Garage at 619 West Main St. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 21 and 22, and Feb. 11 and 12.
"We are excited to work with the NYSDOH and community partners to conduct vaccination clinics in pop-up locations in Delaware County," the release said.
Online pre-registration links will be available next week, the release said. Walk-in appointments will also be accepted for all eligible individuals.
Teens 16 and 17 years old who received their Pfizer-BioNTech initial vaccine series at least six months ago are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech booster.
Vaccines available at all sites include: Pfizer, age 5 to 11; Pfizer 12 and older (first, second, third and booster); and Janssen/J&J (primary and booster). All individuals 5 years of age and older who live in the United States are eligible to receive the vaccine.
New Yorkers 18 years and older who received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna initial vaccine series at least six months ago or the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago are eligible for their booster dose. CDC and NYSDOH encourage eligible New Yorkers to get their booster dose, especially those over the age of 50 and others with underlying conditions.
Children 5 to11 are also eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the release said.
