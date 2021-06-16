State police looking for missing teen

State Police at Richfield Springs are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.
Anjelia Sturtevant, 14, was last seen at her home in the town of Roseboom on Monday, June 14.
State Police have been actively searching and investigating leads on her whereabouts but have not been able to locate her, police said.
She was last seen wearing a pink camouflage pull over sweatshirt with a hood and may be carrying a white makeup bag with a gray pattern. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about190 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She has an eyebrow piercing above her left eye, pierced ears, a nose piercing on the right side of her nose, a lower lip piercing and tongue piercing.
Those who may have more information about Anjelia's whereabouts are asked to call state police at 607-561-7400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.