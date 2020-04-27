Two men have been arrested in a string of burglaries and robberies in Oneonta, Otego and the town of Davenport early Friday morning.
The Oneonta Police Department announced the arrest of Brian L. Ruple, 41, of Oneonta on Saturday morning. According to the media release from the city, he was arrested about 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 24, as a result of an investigation by Oneonta police detectives and the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
He was charged with felony robbery and attempted robbery, both felonies in connection with the attempted robbery at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, April 25, at the Kwik Fill convenience store at 65 Chestnut St, and a robbery at about 6:30 a.m. Friday, April 25, at the Taylors Gas station at 472 Main St. early Friday morning.
On Saturday, State Police, who listed the suspect as Bryan L. Ruple of Otego, announced he was also charged in the robbery of a gas station in Otego and one in Oneonta, as well as burglaries at two retail establishments.
The New York State Police also arrested Derrick Gray, 41, of Laurens in the the robberies at the Mirabito in the town of Oneonta and the town of Otego.
The state police charged Ruple with felony burglary in the break-in a little before 1 a.m. Friday, April 24, at Losie's Gun Shop on state highway 23 in the town of Davenport.
The robbery of the Mirabito gas station on State Highway 23 took place around 2:30 a.m. Friday. A robbery was then reported at a Mirabito on county Road 45 in the town of Otego a little after 5:30 a.m.
Ruple was charged with felony first-degree robbery, and Gray was charged with felony second-degree robbery in each of those cases.
Troopers were called to a reported break-in at the Dollar Tree on state High 23 in the town of Oneonta at 6:30 a.m. The store manager made the 911 call after arriving in the morning to start his shift to find the glass of the front door shattered, according to a media release from state police. Ruple was charged with felony third-degree burglary.
Both Ruple and Gray were held overnight at the Oneonta City Police Department pending morning arraignment Saturday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.