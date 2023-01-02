State Police at Oneonta are asking for the public’s assistance finding a missing Davenport man.
According to a Jan. 2 media release, Theodore W. Sikora, 78, has not had any contact with his friends or family in more than two weeks. He was last seen on Dec. 23 at a local gas station.
Sikora does not have a cell phone. Troopers have checked with relatives, friends and local hospitals but have not been able to locate him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 607-561-7400 and reference case 11214954.
