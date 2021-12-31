State Police are asking the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Anthony Masi after an assault in Oneonta.
Around 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, State Police in Oneonta were called to the Budget Inn on state Route 23 for a report of a woman bleeding.
According to a media release, when troopers arrived they found a victim bleeding heavily from a large cut on her nose.
The preliminary investigation determined the victim was attacked by Masi with a machete-type knife during an argument, the release said.
The victim was taken to Bassett Hospital, and transferred to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse to undergo surgery, according to release.
Anyone with information about Masi or his location is asked to contact State Police at 607-561-7400.
