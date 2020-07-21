New York State Police at Stamford are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who stole two donation jars near the cash register at the Speedway on state Highway 28 in the village of Margaretville.
The money in the jars was to be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, troopers said in a media release.
The theft occurred at about 12:15 a.m. July 20. He is described as a white male with glasses, wearing black pants, a backwards black hat, a black shirt with a cat on it and the words “Hug Life” across the front, the release said.* The suspect took off in a small SUV toward Fleischmanns and may have had two other people in the vehicle with him.
Those who have information are asked to call the Sidney station at 607-561-7400 and reference case No. 9714745.
*Changed at 6:44 p.m. July 21 to correct the wording on the shirt.
