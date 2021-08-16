This morning, sometime between 1 and 6 a.m. a pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle on state Route 205 near Country Club Road in the town of Oneonta. The vehicle did not stop or report to police.
State Police seek information on fatal hit and run this morning
New York State Police are investigating a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian and are seeking the public’s help.
This morning, sometime between 1 and 6 a.m. a pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle on state Route 205 near Country Club Road in the town of Oneonta. The vehicle did not stop or report to police.
Anyone that may have any information is asked contact New York State Police at 607-561-7400.
State Route 205 at Brown Street and Chestnut Street extension in the town of Oneonta is closed during the investigation.
This is a developing story.
