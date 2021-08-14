State Police seek man suspected of trying to light gate on fire

State Police are looking for information on a man suspected of attempting to light a gate on fire on Main Street in Fleischmanns with what appeared to be a lighter, between 10 and 11 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4. He did not cause any damage, according to a media release from troopers on Thursday, Aug. 12.
The man is described to be a white male, who spoke Spanish and was wearing gray shorts, black sneakers and a camouflage hooded sweatshirt. He ran from the area east on Main Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at 607-561-7400. Reference case 10375605.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.